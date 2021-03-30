Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Receiving [Image 9 of 10]

    Mike Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 30, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6576835
    VIRIN: 210330-M-OQ594-1033
    Resolution: 5491x3661
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

