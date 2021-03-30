Mike Company Receiving

Rct. Luis F. Nunez with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 30, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Nunez is from Temecula, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

