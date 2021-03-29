JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

210329-N-KR702-1029 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2021) A joint service color guard parades the colors during a national Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony held at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam chapel. March 29 marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

