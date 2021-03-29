Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration [Image 1 of 5]

    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Holly Herline 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210329-N-KR702-1029 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2021) A joint service color guard parades the colors during a national Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony held at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam chapel. March 29 marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6576559
    VIRIN: 210329-N-KR702-1029
    Resolution: 5411x3865
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Holly Herline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration
    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration
    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration
    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration
    JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Hawaii
    JBPHH
    Veterans
    Vietnam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT