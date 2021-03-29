JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

210329-N-KR702-1148 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2021) Adm. John Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with retired Capt. James Hickerson and his wife, Carole Hickerson, who recieved the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Humanitarian and Gold Star Medallion during a national Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony held at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam chapel. March 29 marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

