JBPHH National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

210329-N-KR702-1041 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 29, 2021) Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, gives remarks during a national Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony held at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam chapel. March 29 marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

