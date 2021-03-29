Assembly required

Hydraulics technicians assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron reassemble a C-17 Globemaster III nose landing gear shock strut assembly at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. Hydraulics technicians are responsible for ensuring any parts within the aircraft that require hydraulic pressurization are in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

