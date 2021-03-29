That goes here

Hydraulics technicians assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron reassemble a C-17 Globemaster III nose landing gear shock strut assembly at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. The hydraulics technicians disassembled the part to replace a broken seal that caused the nose landing gear to malfunction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

