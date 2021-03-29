That goes here

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Hydraulics technicians assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron reassemble a C-17 Globemaster III nose landing gear shock strut assembly at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. The hydraulics technicians disassembled the part to replace a broken seal that caused the nose landing gear to malfunction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

