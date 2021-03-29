Senior Airman William Ferguson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, safety wires a C-17 Globemaster III tire lugnut at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. Crew chiefs conduct a variety of aircraft maintenance ensuring mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6576377
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-UJ876-1157
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, Tiring work [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
