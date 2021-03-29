Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiring work

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman William Ferguson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, safety wires a C-17 Globemaster III tire lugnut at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. Crew chiefs conduct a variety of aircraft maintenance ensuring mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

