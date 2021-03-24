Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 3 of 3]

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass describes how an inclusive culture is required in order for the Air Force to reach its fullest potential during a visit to the 621st Contingency Response Wing Global Reach Deployment Center March 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Bass visited several 60th Air Mobility Wing organizations and the 621st CRW to learn more about the diverse mission at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    This work, CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

