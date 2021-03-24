Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass describes how an inclusive culture is required in order for the Air Force to reach its fullest potential during a visit to the 621st Contingency Response Wing Global Reach Deployment Center March 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Bass visited several 60th Air Mobility Wing organizations and the 621st CRW to learn more about the diverse mission at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6576142 VIRIN: 210324-F-XH170-1339 Resolution: 5401x3601 Size: 3.41 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.