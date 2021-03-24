Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass describes what a future Airman will look like by 2030 in order to keep America’s air superiority during a visit to the 621st Contingency Response Wing Global Reach Deployment Center March 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During Bass’ visit, she learned the capabilities of the CRW and how the wing’s Airmen are required to be multi-functional in order to get the mission done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6576141 VIRIN: 210324-F-XH170-1232 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.87 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.