    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 2 of 3]

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass describes what a future Airman will look like by 2030 in order to keep America’s air superiority during a visit to the 621st Contingency Response Wing Global Reach Deployment Center March 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During Bass’ visit, she learned the capabilities of the CRW and how the wing’s Airmen are required to be multi-functional in order to get the mission done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

