Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass explains her priorities of items to evaluate and improve throughout her tenure March 24, 2021, at the 621st Contingency Response Wing Global Reach Deployment Center at Travis Air Force Base, California. This visit was her first to Travis in the position as the highest ranking enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6576140
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-XH170-1152
|Resolution:
|5148x3432
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
