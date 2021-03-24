CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass explains her priorities of items to evaluate and improve throughout her tenure March 24, 2021, at the 621st Contingency Response Wing Global Reach Deployment Center at Travis Air Force Base, California. This visit was her first to Travis in the position as the highest ranking enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

