Naval Hospital Jacksonville ophthalmologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2021) - Justin Stricklin, an ophthalmologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a slit lamp microscope to examine a patient’s eyes. Stricklin holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from University of Houston. Stricklin, a native of Andrews, Texas, says, “Being able to see clearly is so important for our troops to be ready to deploy at all times.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #doctorsday

