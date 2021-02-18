Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville ophthalmologist

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville ophthalmologist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2021) - Justin Stricklin, an ophthalmologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a slit lamp microscope to examine a patient’s eyes. Stricklin holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from University of Houston. Stricklin, a native of Andrews, Texas, says, “Being able to see clearly is so important for our troops to be ready to deploy at all times.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #doctorsday

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville ophthalmologist [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    University of Houston
    ophthalmologist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    slit lamp

