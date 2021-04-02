Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID immunizations [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID immunizations

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2021) - Mary Buskohl-Coulton, immunizations program director at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares vaccines. Buskohl-Coulton, a nurse, says “I treat everyone like it was my loved one.” To see which populations the command is currently vaccinating for COVID, visit
    https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/ and click on the COVID banner. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

