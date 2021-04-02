Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID immunizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2021) - Mary Buskohl-Coulton, immunizations program director at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares vaccines. Buskohl-Coulton, a nurse, says “I treat everyone like it was my loved one.” To see which populations the command is currently vaccinating for COVID, visit

https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/ and click on the COVID banner. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

