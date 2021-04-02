JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2021) - Mary Buskohl-Coulton, immunizations program director at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares vaccines. Buskohl-Coulton, a nurse, says “I treat everyone like it was my loved one.” To see which populations the command is currently vaccinating for COVID, visit
https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/ and click on the COVID banner. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6575883
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-QA097-015
|Resolution:
|1871x2256
|Size:
|480.17 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville COVID immunizations [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT