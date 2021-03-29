A Hungarian Defense Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, throws a fire bottle during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. The troops trained the KFOR Polish contingent in a controlled environment. The training is crucial to helping maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 07:57 Photo ID: 6575757 VIRIN: 210329-Z-TN401-1791 Resolution: 4865x3217 Size: 1.25 MB Location: CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.