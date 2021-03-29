A Hungarian Defense Forces soldier assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, throws a fire bottle during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. The troops trained the KFOR Polish contingent in a controlled environment. The training is crucial to helping maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 07:57
|Photo ID:
|6575757
|VIRIN:
|210329-Z-TN401-1791
|Resolution:
|4865x3217
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT