KFOR Polish Contingent braves fire phobia training

Polish Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, shield themselves during fire phobia training at Camp Marechal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on March 29, 2021. Hungarian Defense Forces troops trained the Polish contingent on how to properly protect themselves from flames using crowd riot control gear. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Location: CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ