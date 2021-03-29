AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN

An Airman from the 73rd Special Operations Squadron marshals an AC-130J Ghostrider to its parking location after landing at Kadena Air Base on March 29, 2021. The AC-130J is visiting Kadena Air Base to participate in Exercise Balikatan held annually for a few weeks in the spring. The majority of the exercise will take place in the Philippines.
