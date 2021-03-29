AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN

An AC-130J Ghostrider prepares to land at Kadena Air Base on March 29, 2021. Regularly stationed at Hurlburt Field, Florida, this is the first time the updated J model of the AC-130 has landed or operated in Japan.

