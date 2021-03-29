Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN [Image 2 of 4]

    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Capt. RENEE DOUGLAS 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider prepares to land at Kadena Air Base on March 29, 2021. Regularly stationed at Hurlburt Field, Florida, this is the first time the updated J model of the AC-130 has landed or operated in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6575637
    VIRIN: 290321-F-YW122-282
    Resolution: 3222x2152
    Size: 614.21 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. RENEE DOUGLAS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN
    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN
    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN
    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1SOW
    AFSOC
    SOCPAC
    353SOG
    AC-130J

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT