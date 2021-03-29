Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN [Image 1 of 4]

    AC-130J GHOSTRIDER VISITS JAPAN

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Capt. RENEE DOUGLAS 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship taxis to its parking location after landing at Kadena Air Base on March 29, 2021. Regularly stationed at Hurlburt Field, Florida, this is the first time the updated J model of the AC-130 has landed or operated in Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:53
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    1SOW
    AFSOC
    Gunship
    SOCPAC
    353SOG
    AC-130J

