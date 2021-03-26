INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Keith Avinger, from Chino, Calif., right, observes Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class William Lulias, from Jacksonville, Fla., as he directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, during a vertical replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 26, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 00:02 Photo ID: 6575549 VIRIN: 210326-N-FZ335-2455 Resolution: 4595x3058 Size: 990.77 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: CHINO, CA, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.