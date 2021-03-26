INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers cargo to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a vertical replenishment March 26, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 00:02
|Photo ID:
|6575548
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-FZ335-2362
|Resolution:
|2944x4423
|Size:
|879.61 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
