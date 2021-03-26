Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), left, transits behind the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), middle, and the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) during a replenishment-at-sea March 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 00:02
    Photo ID: 6575546
    VIRIN: 210326-N-FZ335-1136
    Resolution: 4416x1886
    Size: 899.88 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

