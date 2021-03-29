Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough, Washington, D.C, March 29, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6575317
|VIRIN:
|210329-D-BN624-0378
|Resolution:
|3694x2458
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin, Secretary McDonough Lay Wreath at Vietnam Memorial [Image 22 of 22], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
