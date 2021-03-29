Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin, Secretary McDonough Lay Wreath at Vietnam Memorial [Image 16 of 22]

    Secretary Austin, Secretary McDonough Lay Wreath at Vietnam Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Kelly McKeague; Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough bow their heads in prayer at the start of a wreath laying at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, Washington, D.C, March 29, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021
    Photo ID: 6575316
    VIRIN: 210329-D-BN624-0351
    Resolution: 5908x3931
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Wall
    Vietnam
    Lloyd Austin
    SECDEFAustin

