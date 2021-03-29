Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough bow their heads in prayer at the start of a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, Washington, D.C, March 29, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021
Secretary Austin, Secretary McDonough Lay Wreath at Vietnam Memorial, by Lisa Ferdinando