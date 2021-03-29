Rct. Jimmy Correa, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Avila is from Los Angeles, CA and was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6575141
|VIRIN:
|210329-M-VX661-789
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT