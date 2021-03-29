Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    India Company Confidence Course [Image 1 of 9]

    India Company Confidence Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Jose Avila, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Avila is from El Paso, Texas and was recruited out of RS Albuquerque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6575136
    VIRIN: 210329-M-VX661-685
    Resolution: 4005x6008
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT