India Company Confidence Course

Rct. Jose Avila, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. Avila is from El Paso, Texas and was recruited out of RS Albuquerque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

