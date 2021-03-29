Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcome an obstacle during the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Drill instructors kept a close watch to ensure that the obstacles were being executed correctly and safely. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6575138
|VIRIN:
|210329-M-VX661-727
|Resolution:
|5475x3650
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
