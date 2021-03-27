Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington Sailors shoot the 240-B machine gun [Image 5 of 6]

    Arlington Sailors shoot the 240-B machine gun

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210327-N-PC065-2034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) receive weapon familiarization prior to a live-fire exercise, March 27, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    This work, Arlington Sailors shoot the 240-B machine gun [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guns
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USNavy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

