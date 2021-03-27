Arlington Sailors shoot the M240B machine gun

210327-N-PC065-2002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joshua Curlee, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), provides weapon familiarization to Machinist Mate 3rd Class Tyler Mann prior to a live-fire exercise, March 27, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

