210327-N-PC065-2024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 27, 2021) Chief Gunner’s Mate Alejandro Martinezrodrigues, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) directs shooters during a live-fire exercise, March 27, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6574235
|VIRIN:
|210327-N-PC065-2024
|Resolution:
|6387x4258
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington Sailors shoot the M240B machine gun [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT