Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210326-N-GW139-2177 [Image 8 of 13]

    210326-N-GW139-2177

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Mar. 26, 2021) Deck department Sailors transport a simulated casualty during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) Mediterranean Sea, Mar. 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 04:49
    Photo ID: 6574115
    VIRIN: 210326-N-GW139-2177
    Resolution: 4658x3327
    Size: 340.87 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210326-N-GW139-2177 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210326-N-GW139-2035
    210326-N-GW139-2103
    210326-N-GW139-2028
    210326-N-GW139-2141
    210326-N-GW139-2121
    210326-N-GW139-2067
    210326-N-GW139-2082
    210326-N-GW139-2177
    210326-N-GW139-2199
    210326-N-GW139-2206
    210326-N-GW139-2173
    210326-N-GW139-2160
    210326-N-GW139-2217

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mediterranean sea
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT