MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Mar. 26, 2021) Seaman Dion Dumayas, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Layug bring out a fire hose during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) Mediterranean Sea, Mar. 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 04:49 Photo ID: 6574111 VIRIN: 210326-N-GW139-2121 Resolution: 3915x2796 Size: 408.94 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210326-N-GW139-2121 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.