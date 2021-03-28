Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India

INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sheldon Bailey, from Hampton, Va., signals the pilots of an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter from the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a joint force maritime exercise March 28, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

