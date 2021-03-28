Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India

INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) The Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik (F47), front, transits in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a joint force maritime exercise March 28, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
