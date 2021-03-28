Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India with India [Image 3 of 14]

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India with India

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) The Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik (F47), front, transits in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a joint force maritime exercise March 28, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6574078
    VIRIN: 210328-N-HI500-1078
    Resolution: 3000x2142
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India with India [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Joint Force Maritime Exercise with India

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT