Far East District celebrates Women’s History month

Jessie Lindor, Far East District property book officer, performs a poem dedicated to all women during the Far East District’s Women’s History Month celebration at District Headquarters, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Mar. 26, 2021. The event centered on a panel of FED women, who spoke about their experiences as women in the workforce.

