    Far East District celebrates Women’s History month [Image 4 of 7]

    Far East District celebrates Women’s History month

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Susan Lee 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    District Commander, Col. Christopher W. Crary, stands with event speakers, contributors, and panelists, as they pose for a photo to commemorate the Far East District’s 2021 Women’s History Month celebration at District Headquarters, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Mar. 26, 2021. The event centered on a panel of FED women, who spoke about their experiences as women in the workforce.

    South Korea
    USACE
    USAG Humphreys
    Women's History Month
    Far East District
    FED

