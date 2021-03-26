Far East District celebrates Women’s History month

Kim Kyong A, Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD) program analyst, speaks about her recent triump as the first local national to receive recognition for earning the DoD Financial Management Level I certification during the Far East District’s Women’s History Month celebration at District Headquarters, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Mar. 26, 2021. The event centered on a panel of FED women, who spoke about their experiences as women in the workforce.

