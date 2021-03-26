Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Vertical Replenishment

    Monterey Conducts Vertical Replenishment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210326-N-WQ732-2030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, carries supplies to the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a vertical replenishment, March 26, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

