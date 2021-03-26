Monterey Conducts Vertical Replenishment

210326-N-WQ732-2059 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a vertical replenishment, March 26, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

