210326-N-WQ732-2022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 26, 2021) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), March 26, 2021. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6573836
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-WQ732-2022
|Resolution:
|4314x2871
|Size:
|551.76 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monterey Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
