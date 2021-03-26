210326-N-CJ510-1228 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 26, 2021) Yeoman 2nd Class Luz Garcia handles line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 26, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 09:46
|Photo ID:
|6573661
|VIRIN:
|210326-N-CJ510-1228
|Resolution:
|6614x4409
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
