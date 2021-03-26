210326-N-CJ510-0636 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 26, 2021) Ensign Andrew Basco strikes a bag during a security reaction force basic course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 26, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

