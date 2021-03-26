Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRB-B [Image 1 of 6]

    SRB-B

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210326-N-CJ510-1064 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 26, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Viena Diaz strikes a bag during a security reaction force basic course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 26, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    This work, SRB-B [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

