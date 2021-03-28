Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    FPO, INDIAN OCEAN

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), front,

    the Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik (F47), middle, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), sail in formation behind the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 28, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 09:21
    Photo ID: 6573645
    VIRIN: 210328-N-ZX120-1098
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: FPO, INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT