INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) – The Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik (F47), sails behind the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 28, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 09:21 Photo ID: 6573642 VIRIN: 210303-N-GS837-1136 Resolution: 4135x2757 Size: 746.36 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 14 of 14], by SN Faith McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.