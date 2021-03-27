Obangame Express 21 Exercise

210327-N-TI693-1054



ACCRA, Ghana (March 27, 2021) U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, left, Vice Adm. Seth Amoama, Ghana Chief of the Defense Staff, middle, and Director, Maritime Partnership Program, Rear Adm. Jeffrey S. Spivey, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Africa, Sixth Fleet, listen as the Ghana Navy Band performs during the closing ceremony of Exercise Obangame Express in Accra, Ghana, March 27, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

