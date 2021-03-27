Obangame Express 21 Exercise

210327-N-TI693-1010



ACCRA, Ghana (March 27, 2021) The official party arrives for the closing ceremonies of Exercise Obangame Express in Accra, Ghana, March 27, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

Location: ACCRA, GH