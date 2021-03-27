USS Fort McHenry Decommissioning Ceremony

210327-N-GF955-1118

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 27, 2021) Rear Adm. Robert Katz the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 2 speaks during the decommissioning ceremony for the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) at Naval Station Mayport, March 27, 2021. Fort McHenry will be decommissioned after 33 years of service and is being placed Out of Commission in Reserve and will be towed to Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility Philadelphia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US