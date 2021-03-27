USS Fort McHenry Decommissioning Ceremony

210327-N-GF955-1329

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 27, 2021) Cmdr. Michael Fabrizio the commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) (left) and retired Capt. George Rhodes the commissioning commanding officer for Fort McHenry pose for a photo after the decommissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, March 27, 2021. Fort McHenry will be decommissioned after 33 years of service and is being placed Out of Commission in Reserve and will be towed to Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility Philadelphia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

